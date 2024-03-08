Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOLD. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $15.91 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

