Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

Shares of BSET opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $136.20 million, a P/E ratio of -41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,795,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at $763,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at $623,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 177.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.