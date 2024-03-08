Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.8 %
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BAYRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.