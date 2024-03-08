Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $86.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.74. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the second quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,194,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,869,000 after buying an additional 99,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,165,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,502,000 after purchasing an additional 539,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,536,000 after purchasing an additional 125,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 106,890 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,734,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,017,000 after acquiring an additional 233,393 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.