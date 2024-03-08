Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.01. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.28.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.