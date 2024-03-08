Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.01. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.28.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beasley Broadcast Group
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.