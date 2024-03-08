Benchmark Increases ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $38.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Benchmark from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

ACMR opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,074,000. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 194.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 458,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

