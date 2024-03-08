Berenberg Bank Lowers Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Price Target to GBX 150

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 102.16% from the company’s current price.

Ecora Resources Stock Performance

ECOR opened at GBX 74.20 ($0.94) on Wednesday. Ecora Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 72.10 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 137.80 ($1.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £191.36 million, a PE ratio of -1,484.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.18.

Insider Activity at Ecora Resources

In related news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 65,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £50,053.85 ($63,528.18). Insiders own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

