Berenberg Bank Raises Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 1,270

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,230 ($15.61) to GBX 1,270 ($16.12) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HSX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.96) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.50) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,228.67 ($15.59).

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,189 ($15.09) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,066.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,025.62. The stock has a market cap of £4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.69. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 926.04 ($11.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,212 ($15.38).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. Hiscox’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,424 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.29) per share, with a total value of £14,909.28 ($18,922.81). 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

