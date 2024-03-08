BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU) Shares Up 2%

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.01 and last traded at C$20.96. 197,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 216,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.55.
BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.16.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.