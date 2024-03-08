Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Update

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the January 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days. Approximately 18.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BGFV opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 160.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 32,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BGFV. TheStreet cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

