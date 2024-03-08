Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Update

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the January 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days. Approximately 18.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance
BGFV opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.38.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on BGFV. TheStreet cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Big 5 Sporting Goods
Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Big 5 Sporting Goods
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.