Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Update

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the January 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days. Approximately 18.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

BGFV opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.38.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 160.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 32,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BGFV. TheStreet cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

