Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Announces Earnings Results

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.06%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Big Lots Stock Performance

NYSE BIG opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

