Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $10.16

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $10.80. Bilibili shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 3,130,529 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BILI. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays downgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bilibili

Bilibili Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bilibili by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 5,117.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 242,229 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.