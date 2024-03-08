Bilibili Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 39,776 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 168% compared to the average daily volume of 14,864 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Nomura downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays downgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

BILI opened at $10.60 on Friday. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,650 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,914,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 155.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 373,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

