Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$17.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDT. National Bankshares cut Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. National Bank Financial cut Bird Construction from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.44.

Shares of BDT opened at C$18.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.90. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$8.01 and a 12-month high of C$19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$985.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

