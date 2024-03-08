Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bird Construction from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.44.

TSE:BDT opened at C$18.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$985.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.90. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$8.01 and a 1 year high of C$19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

