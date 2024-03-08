Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$21.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BDT. National Bank Financial lowered Bird Construction from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$16.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.44.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$18.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$985.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$8.01 and a one year high of C$19.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

