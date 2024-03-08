Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Releases Earnings Results

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Bitfarms Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of BITF stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $838.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 3.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bitfarms by 240.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 2,987,589 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bitfarms by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,721,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 305,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,215,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 152,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

