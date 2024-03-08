Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Acumen Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BDI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Cormark raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Black Diamond Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

BDI opened at C$9.08 on Monday. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$545.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Diamond Group

In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

