BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXC. TheStreet lowered BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

BlueLinx stock opened at $120.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.57 and its 200-day moving average is $96.31. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.55. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $132.67.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

