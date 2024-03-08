BMO Capital Markets Increases Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$12.50

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 60.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CGX. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.83.

Shares of CGX opened at C$7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$494.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.86. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$7.38 and a 12 month high of C$10.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$315.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$359.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.4752714 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin David Watts bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.92 per share, with a total value of C$25,344.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

