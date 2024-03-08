BMO Capital Markets Lowers Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$37.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Empire from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.50.

Get Empire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Empire

Empire Trading Up 2.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

EMP.A opened at C$34.81 on Wednesday. Empire has a 12 month low of C$33.22 and a 12 month high of C$40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.18.

In other Empire news, Director William Linton bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,126.25. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.