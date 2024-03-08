Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,697.38.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,477.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,567.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3,271.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,383.18 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 175.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

