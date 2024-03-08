Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Trading Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $75.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Boston Properties traded as low as $62.16 and last traded at $62.20. 593,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,518,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BXP

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.93.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.