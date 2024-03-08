Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $77.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Boston Scientific traded as high as $67.85 and last traded at $67.51, with a volume of 419068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.42.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

