BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-1.085 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. BOX also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-0.36 EPS.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. BOX has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.83.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.89.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,427,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 54.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

