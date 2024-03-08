BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $261-263 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.69 million. BOX also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.53-1.57 EPS.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.83. BOX has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BOX will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BOX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised BOX from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.89.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,645. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

