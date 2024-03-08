BOX (NYSE:BOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c rating to a b rating. Approximately 961,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 1,574,181 shares.The stock last traded at $28.00 and had previously closed at $27.25.
BOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,020,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BOX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in BOX by 19.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 296,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 47,421 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,132,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,465,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,532,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BOX Stock Up 0.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.83.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
