Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target Raised to GBX 460 at Berenberg Bank

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.58) to GBX 460 ($5.84) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Breedon Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Breedon Group Company Profile

Shares of Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 393.50 ($4.99) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04. Breedon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 302.90 ($3.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 408 ($5.18). The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,239.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 363.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 347.84.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

