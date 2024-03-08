Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target Raised to GBX 460 at Berenberg Bank

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.58) to GBX 460 ($5.84) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on BREE
Breedon Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Breedon Group Company Profile
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Breedon Group
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.