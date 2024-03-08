Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,694 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of Bridge Investment Group worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,083,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after buying an additional 115,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,059 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,353,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $231.33 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRDG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $13.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

