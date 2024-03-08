British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Buys 6 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,293 ($29.10) per share, with a total value of £137.58 ($174.62).
Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 7 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,341 ($29.71) per share, with a total value of £163.87 ($207.98).
- On Wednesday, January 3rd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,338 ($29.67) per share, with a total value of £140.28 ($178.04).
British American Tobacco Price Performance
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,289 ($29.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,351.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,452.57. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 2,233 ($28.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,172.50 ($40.27). The stock has a market cap of £51.27 billion, a PE ratio of -353.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.24.
British American Tobacco Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BATS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.27) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($44.42) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($52.04) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on British American Tobacco
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
