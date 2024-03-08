British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Buys 6 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,293 ($29.10) per share, with a total value of £137.58 ($174.62).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

On Wednesday, February 7th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 7 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,341 ($29.71) per share, with a total value of £163.87 ($207.98).

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,338 ($29.67) per share, with a total value of £140.28 ($178.04).

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,289 ($29.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,351.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,452.57. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 2,233 ($28.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,172.50 ($40.27). The stock has a market cap of £51.27 billion, a PE ratio of -353.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.24.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 58.88 ($0.75) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. This represents a yield of 2.54%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is -3,647.60%.

BATS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.27) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($44.42) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($52.04) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.