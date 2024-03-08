Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.65 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.34 by $1.65, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,407.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $652.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,214.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,020.95.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,134.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

