Brokerages Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT at $11.75

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMCX. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

AMC Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $524.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 206.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

See Also

