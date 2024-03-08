Brokerages Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Target Price at $25.80

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CNO opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $86,843.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,705.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $86,843.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,437,705.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $195,211.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,259 shares of company stock worth $970,578. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.