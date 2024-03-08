Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT at $13.00

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

JRVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

James River Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in James River Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in James River Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

JRVR opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $366.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.18. James River Group has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.85%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

