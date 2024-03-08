Brokerages Set Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Price Target at $4.53

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSNY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at $3,981,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 144.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 720,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 1,271.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 475,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.96.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

