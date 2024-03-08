Brokerages Set Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Price Target at $4.53

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.53.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSNY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.96.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
