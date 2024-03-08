Brokerages Set Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Target Price at $25.85

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on STLA. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 553.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 68,660 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 13.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 505,920 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STLA opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

