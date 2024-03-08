Brokerages Set Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Target Price at $25.85

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.85.
Several research firms have recently commented on STLA. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.
NYSE:STLA opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30.
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
