Brokers Issue Forecasts for CECO Environmental Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CECO)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for CECO Environmental in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

CECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

NASDAQ CECO opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $715.49 million, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 38,336 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after buying an additional 61,004 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.