Brokers Issue Forecasts for CECO Environmental Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CECO)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for CECO Environmental in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.
NASDAQ CECO opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $715.49 million, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 38,336 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after buying an additional 61,004 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.
