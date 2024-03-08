Brokers Issue Forecasts for Immunocore Holdings plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Immunocore in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

IMCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.15.

Shares of IMCR opened at $63.03 on Friday. Immunocore has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 1.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,096,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Immunocore by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,638,000 after purchasing an additional 399,201 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Immunocore by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,028,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Immunocore by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,174,000 after purchasing an additional 423,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Immunocore by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,870,000 after purchasing an additional 90,116 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Immunocore news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

