Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives $11.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.75. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1,699.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 235,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after buying an additional 63,039 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

