Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on Lisata Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTA)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lisata Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Lisata Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LSTA opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. Lisata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTA. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lisata Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 269,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 1b/2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and LSTA201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

