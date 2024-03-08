Bruker Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bruker in a report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bruker has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $92.83. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.26.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 90.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

