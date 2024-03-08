Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,393,000 after buying an additional 2,006,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after buying an additional 485,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after buying an additional 478,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,033,000 after buying an additional 263,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

