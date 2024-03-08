Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL opened at $221.27 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $227.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.47 and a 200-day moving average of $166.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

