C. Mark Hussey Sells 1,765 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $176,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
C. Mark Hussey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 12th, C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $417,920.00.
- On Wednesday, January 10th, C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $412,440.00.
- On Monday, December 11th, C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $418,040.00.
Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance
Shares of HURN opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $70.66 and a one year high of $113.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day moving average of $102.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 458.2% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
About Huron Consulting Group
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.
