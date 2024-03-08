C. Mark Hussey Sells 1,765 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $176,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

C. Mark Hussey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $417,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $412,440.00.

On Monday, December 11th, C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $418,040.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $70.66 and a one year high of $113.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day moving average of $102.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 458.2% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

