Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 350.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,294 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cabot by 33.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 460.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Cabot Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $87.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $88.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

