Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.98, but opened at $38.85. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cadre shares last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 114,820 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDRE. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $242,190.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cadre by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,390 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cadre by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadre by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 973,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,352 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

