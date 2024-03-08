Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,906 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

CALM stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,469.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $42,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,983.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

