California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of CyberArk Software worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 513.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 581,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,151,000 after purchasing an additional 403,076 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $262.06 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $283.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.50 and a 200 day moving average of $200.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

