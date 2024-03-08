California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,438 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of MGIC Investment worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 540,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 196,222 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 208,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 78,516 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 132,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 97,803 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 49,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

