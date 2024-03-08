California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 234 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Duolingo worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 274.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $3,723,660.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,276.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $3,723,660.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,276.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $7,563,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,559 shares in the company, valued at $34,048,499.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,100 shares of company stock valued at $36,228,169. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUOL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.75.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $211.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 623.17 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $245.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

